William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 14.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $146.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after buying an additional 2,437,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,315,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,242,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 592,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 712,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,477,000 after buying an additional 580,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after buying an additional 577,848 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.