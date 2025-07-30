Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,860 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

