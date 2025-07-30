Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

