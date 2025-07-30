Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 164,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 163,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

