Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,610 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

