Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.19 and its 200-day moving average is $184.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

