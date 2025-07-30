Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VV opened at $293.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $294.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average of $269.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

