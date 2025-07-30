Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,399,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,397,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $287.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $289.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.83. The company has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

