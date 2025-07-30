Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,539 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,949,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,387,000 after purchasing an additional 934,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Genworth Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 922,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 724,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,558,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 283,700 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

