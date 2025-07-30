Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RC. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 95,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Ready Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 34.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.