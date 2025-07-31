101,521 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,803,000 after acquiring an additional 557,840 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 657,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 506,363 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 646.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 429,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 372,223 shares during the period. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,475,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 268,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 209,651 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

