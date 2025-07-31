11,097 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 85,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.72. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.