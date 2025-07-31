1,156 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $272.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

