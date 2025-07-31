13,211 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,579,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,852 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,231,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,566,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

