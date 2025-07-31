2,228 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNSL opened at $443.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.44.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

