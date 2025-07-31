26,070 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $86.99 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $89.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

