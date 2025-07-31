36,863 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 538,823 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 120,362 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

