7,596 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

