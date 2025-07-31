9,064 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

