9,279 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $121.14.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

