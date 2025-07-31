Ackerman Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ackerman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.9% of Ackerman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $568.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.98. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $572.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

