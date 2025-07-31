AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

