AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,399 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAPR. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 101.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 191.2% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of UAPR stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market cap of $214.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

