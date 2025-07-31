AE Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZA. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 998,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after buying an additional 426,173 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,164.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 344,608 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PZA stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

