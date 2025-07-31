AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 154,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 479,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS ICF opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.