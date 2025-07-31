Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,234,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

