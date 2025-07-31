Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.31% of SiBone worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SiBone alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SiBone in the first quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SiBone by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SiBone by 20,352.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiBone by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SiBone by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SiBone Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.80 on Thursday. SiBone has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $758.64 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at SiBone

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $60,473.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 279,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,540.67. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $64,331.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,354 shares in the company, valued at $330,593.70. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,774 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIBN

SiBone Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiBone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiBone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.