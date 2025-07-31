Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.83 Million in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Onespan by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Onespan by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Onespan by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. Onespan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Onespan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

