American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 938.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.35% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 133,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,624,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,445,000.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78.

About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.