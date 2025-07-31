Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

