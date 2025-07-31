Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $33.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

