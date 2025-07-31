Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $7.68

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush raised Playtika to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $1,828,549.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 199,510,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,699,401.70. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 739,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,194. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK opened at $4.44 on Friday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 149.09% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

