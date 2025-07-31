Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 17,467 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 474,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 178,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after buying an additional 324,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.20 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.