Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,211 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.4%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $82.62 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

