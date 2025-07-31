Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 781.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,094 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,810,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,841,000 after buying an additional 700,521 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,989,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,484,000 after buying an additional 218,355 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $89.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

