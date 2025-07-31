Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 6,796 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $206.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.28. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

