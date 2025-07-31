Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

