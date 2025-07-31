Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.04 Million Stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 695.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $87,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,310.54. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $749,536 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

