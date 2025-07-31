Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.41 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 222.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.