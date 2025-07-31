Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of Fiverr International worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Fiverr International Stock Down 11.6%

NYSE FVRR opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.42 million, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. Fiverr International has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

