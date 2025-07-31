Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 1,476.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.