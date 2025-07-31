Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2025

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTYFree Report) by 1,476.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.