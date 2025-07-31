Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 246,023 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 133,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 472,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

