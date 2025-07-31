Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 27,216 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 355.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.73. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

