Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 280.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $63.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

