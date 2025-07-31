Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,879,000 after buying an additional 8,364,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,411,000 after buying an additional 7,842,532 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

