Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 112,040 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,040 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,783 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,048,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,412,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 396,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 704,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 372,972 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VXUS opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

