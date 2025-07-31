Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 863 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,121,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after acquiring an additional 362,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

