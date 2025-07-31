Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.15% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

