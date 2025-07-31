Assetmark Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SCHF stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.