Assetmark Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 272,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.03 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

